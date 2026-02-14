Odisha Cabinet approves 4 important proposals of 3 departments, check details

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar:The Odisha state cabinet meeting concluded. In the 36th meeting of the state cabinet, five proposals from three departments were submitted. Out of these, four proposals have been approved. Following the cabinet meeting, Chief Secretary Anu Garg briefed about the outcomes of the meeting.

As per the information, the state budget has also been approved by the cabinet, which will be submitted to the assembly soon. The cabinet meeting approved some important proposals related to water resources and labor-ESI departments.

Three sewage projects have been approved on an EPC turn-key basis by the water resources department. The first project will cost Rs. 105 crore 62 lakh 67 thousand. Rs. 5 crore 31 lakh 13 thousand will be spent on 5 years of O&M. 4924.04 hectares of agricultural land in Upada and Bahanaga areas of Balasore district will get sewage facilities.

The second project will cost Rs. 107 crore 96 lakh 98 thousand. Rs. 5 crore 51 lakh 84 thousand will be spent on O&M. 517.98 hectares of land in Nilagiri, Bahanaga, Upada, and Remuna areas will be acquired.

The third project will cost Rs. 146 crore 17 lakh 46 thousand. Rs. 7 crore 69 lakh 34 thousand will be spent on O&M for 5 years. 5765.34 hectares of land in Balasore and Remuna areas will get access to sewage facilities.

Advertisement

It is targeted to complete all the projects within 24 months. After the completion of the project, farmers will be particularly benefited, and there will be socio-economic development of the local area.

Similarly, the “Odisha Employees State Insurance Medical Service Rules, 2026” of the Labour and ESI Department has been approved by the Cabinet. Once the new rules are implemented, the appointment and service conditions of medical staff working under ESI will be clarified. The government hopes that through this, medical services will be further strengthened and the beneficiaries will get better medical facilities.

Watch the video here:

Also read: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi lays foundation stone of Rs 100 crore Textile Park in Keonjhar