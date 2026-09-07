Odisha Cabinet nods new policy for Shree Jagannath Temple Land Settlement

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet which met this evening under the leadership of CM Mohan Charan Majhi gave its approval for s new policy for Shree Jagannath Temple Land Settlement.

As per the press release issued by the Law Department, the Government of Odisha has framed the Shree Jagannath Temple Land Management Rules 2026 under Section 32 read with sub-section (2) of Section 16 of the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1955 (Odisha Act 11 of 1955), in supersession of the Uniform Policy, 2003 and Amended Uniform Policy, 2019. The Rules aim to bring greater transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the management and settlement of Shree Jagannath Temple (SIT) lands spread across the State of Odisha.

The new Rules establish a fully online, portal-based system for receipt, verification, and disposal of applications for settlement of SJT lands. A District Level Land Sub-Committee (DLSC) headed by the Collector and a Shree Jagannath Mahaprabhu Bhumi Sanchalan Committee (SJMBSC) at the district level shall be constituted for field verification and scrutiny of each application. The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC) shall issue No Objection Certificates for all settlements, ensuring institutional oversight.

Clear valuation norms based on Bench Mark Value (BMV) or Average Land Sale Statistics (ALSS), whichever is higher, have been prescribed for all categories of beneficiaries including Sevakas, Mathas, Non-Sevakas, and others. Commercial land up to 0.250 decimal shall be valued at four times the BMV or ALSS, whichever is higher. Special concessions have been provided for Bijesthali of Mathas with seva puja having continuous possession for over thirty years.

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The Rules mandate comprehensive GIS-based digital mapping and inventory of all SJT lands, to be maintained through a publicly accessible digital dashboard on the Portal. This will aid in prevention of encroachment, detection of unauthorised occupation, monitoring of litigation, and protection of temple properties. The Portal shall he integrated with the existing Bhulekh/Bhunaksha portal of the Revenue & Disaster Management Department for real-time updation.

Strong safeguards have been built in against fraudulent settlements any settlement obtained through fraud, misrepresentation, or fabricated documents shall be liable to cancellation by SJTMC, and civil and criminal proceedings may be initiated against defaulters. A high-level Appeal Committee headed by the Principal Secretary to Government, Law Department has been constituted for hearing appeals from aggrieved parties.

The Rules shall come into force on the date of their publication in the Odisha Gazette and shall remain in force for a period of two years. This initiative marks a significant step towards digital governance, protection of temple wealth, and ensuring justice to long-standing legitimate settlers on SJT lands.