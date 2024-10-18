Odisha Cabinet expansion after Diwali! These MLAs are likely to get Minister posts

Bhubaneswar: The Mohan Majhi-led Odisha Cabinet is likely to be expanded after the Diwali festival. It is speculated that the State Cabinet might be expanded at any time after the celebration of the festival of lights as a total of six ministerial posts are still lying vacant.

If sources are to be believed, discussions even are going among the heavy weight leaders of the saffron party and the aspirants over the possible expansion of Odisha Cabinet.

However, it is said that three to four points would be taken into consideration during the expansion of Cabinet in Odisha. This includes – special priority to the districts which is yet to have any Minister, some senior and heavyweight leaders like Jayanarayan Mishra who have not got any post might be taken into consideration, and the additional charges of several Ministers including that of CM Majhi would be given to others during the expansion of the ministries.

Though there are several BJP MLAs who are aspiring to get the Ministerial post if the expansion of Odisha Cabinet takes place, legislators like Jayanarayan Mishra, Babu Singh, Sanatan Bijuli, Sudhir Patjoshi, Sidhant Mohapatra, Irasis Acharya and Amar Nayak are considered to be in the front of the race for ministers.