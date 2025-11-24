Odisha Cabinet approves three major proposals, check details

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet that met today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved three major proposals of General Administration & Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department.

The three proposals that got the Cabinet nod today are a) Amendment of Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B and Group-C Specialist Posts and Services Rules, 2022, b) Amendment of Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B and Group-C of different State Cadre Posts or Services Rules, 2022 and c) Amendment of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level or Equivalent Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts or Services Rules, 2022.

Know in details:

Amendment of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level or Equivalent Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts or Services Rules, 2022:

Earlier, 11 different posts have been included in the Schedule-I of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level or Equivalent Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts or Services Rules, 2022.

Now, as per provision prescribed under Rule-3 of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level or Equivalent Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts or Services Rules, 2022, one post i.e. Junior Forensic Attendant under the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) of Home Department shall be included in Schedule-I of the said Rules for conducting recruitment of all 12 nos. of posts in Combined Recruitment Examination by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission.

Advertisement

Amendment of Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B and Group-C of different State Cadre Posts or Services Rules, 2022:

Earlier, 20 different posts have been included in the Schedule-I of the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B and Group-C of different State Cadre Posts or Services Rules, 2022.

Now, four (4) new posts shall be included in Schedule-I of Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B and Group-C of different Posts or Services Rules, 2022 as per provision prescribed under Rule-3 of above Rules. As a result, Odisha Staff Selection Commission shall conduct all 24 different posts in Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination.

The existing provision under Rule-5(b) of Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B and Group-C of different posts or Services Rules, 2022 says that the Commission shall publish advertisement for Combined Recruitment Examination once a year on receipt of the vacancy position from the different Departments/Heads of Department.

Now, it is proposed that on approval of Government, Commission shall publish another advertisement in the same calendar year, if Commission receives more requisitions for different posts after publications of first advertisement.

Amendment of Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B and Group-C Specialist Posts and Services Rules, 2022:

Earlier, 29 different posts have been included in the Schedule-I of the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B and Group-C Specialist Posts and Services Rules, 2022.

Now, as per provision prescribed under Rule-3 of Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for GroupB and Group-C Specialist Posts and Services Rules, 2022, fourteen (14) new posts shall be included and four (04) existing posts (Sl. No. 10, 14,15 and 17) shall be excluded in Schedule-I of the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B and Group-C Specialist Posts and Services Rules, 2022 for conducting recruitment in Combined Recruitment Examination by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission.

Also Read: Odisha State Cabinet Approves 12 Important Proposals