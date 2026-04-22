Odisha Cabinet approves these 8 proposals of 8 departments

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Bhubaneswar: The 39th meeting of the State Cabinet was held today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the Conference Hall of Lok Seva Bhavan.

After the Cabinet meeting, Chief Secretary Anu Garg briefed the media about the decisions taken in the Cabinet meeting. She informed that a total of 8 proposals of 8 departments were discussed and approved.

One proposal was submitted from each department including Industries, Electronics and Information Technology, Housing and Urban Development, Construction, Commerce and Transport, Revenue and Disaster Management, Public Administration and Public Grievances and Health and Family Welfare, she added.

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All the proposals were approved in the Cabinet meeting. They are

Odisha Cabinet approves City Gas Distribution Policy to boos clean energy infrastructure. Odisha Cabinet approves Odisha State Data Policy 2.0. Odisha Cabinet approves proposal of M/s Shree Ambica Cotspin’s Spinning Unit in Bolangir; Major Boost for Textile Value Chain in Western Odisha. Formulation of cadre Rule namely: “The Odisha Transport-Traffic and Enforcement (Method of Recruitment and conditions of Service) Rules, 2026’ in suppression of the previous cadre rule i.e. “The Odisha Transport-Traffic and Enforcement (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules 2013’ and subsequent amendments. The Cabinet approved the proposal for framing the “Odisha State Allied and Healthcare Council Rules, 2026” u/s 68 (1) of National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, 2021. Amendment of Odisha Right to Public Services Rules, 2012 The Cabinet approved the proposal for bringing ordinance in the Indian Stamp Act, 1899. The State Cabinet has approved the lowest turnkey bid of M/s SPS Construction India Pvt Ltd. amounting to Rs 158,88,90,305 for construction of High Level bridge over river Kathajodi on up-stream side of existing Subash Chandra Bose Setu for direct link from Cuttack city to Bhubaneswar.