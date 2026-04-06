Odisha Cabinet Approves Rs 930 Cr VSSUT Burla Makeover; M/s NCC Ltd to Execute Project

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Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and the Odisha State Cabinet just gave the green light to a huge redevelopment at Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla. The high-tech evolution involves a total financial outlay of about Rs 930 crore for for Phase-I, Package-I of the project. This investment isn’t just about upgrading infrastructure, it i too transform the historic engineering college a top technical and research hub across National standards.

They shaped the project as a turnkey deal. That means everything gets handled—design, engineering, construction, and even a year of operation and maintenance—by one firm. After a tough bidding war, M/s NCC Ltd. snagged the contract as the lowest bidder. This phase kicks off a bigger master plan, all designed to give VSSUT a facelift and bring its facilities up to global standards.

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There’s a lot in the works: new academic buildings, fancy new labs, and hostels that actually feel modern. The plan covers extensive site development, better utilities, and more amenities for students. All these upgrades help boost how many students the university can serve, aiming for close to 10,000, while also raising its game in research and teaching.

But it’s not just bricks and mortar. The government wants this initiative to strengthen ties between the university and local industry. By turning VSSUT into a real center of excellence, Odisha hopes to attract some of the best faculty and students. They’re betting this move will cement the state’s reputation for producing skilled talent in manufacturing, IT, and research.