Odisha Cabinet approves Rs 158,88,90,305 for construction of High Level bridge over Kathajodi river
Odisha Cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today approved Rs 158,88,90,305 for construction of High Level bridge over Kathajodi river.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today approved Rs 158,88,90,305 for construction of High Level bridge over Kathajodi river.
As per a press release issued by the Works Department, Government of Odisha have decided for Construction of High Level bridge over river Kathajodi on up-stream side of existing Subash Chandra Bose Setu for direct link from Cuttack city to Bhubaneswar.
The bridge is a prime link between the Cuttack city and Bhubaneswar and it will ease the traffic congestion on NH-16 that connects twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.
Road from Bhubaneswar Airport to Nandankan Zoological Park is under proposal for 8 Laning, which shall provide a direct and faster connectivity to the Cuttack city. Hence, the construction of this bridge is very significant.
The State Cabinet has approved the lowest turnkey bid of M/s SPS Construction India Pvt Ltd. amounting to Rs 158,88,90,305 for execution of the above work. The work is targeted for completion within a period of 36 months.