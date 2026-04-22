Odisha Cabinet approves Rs 158,88,90,305 for construction of High Level bridge over Kathajodi river

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today approved Rs 158,88,90,305 for construction of High Level bridge over Kathajodi river.

As per a press release issued by the Works Department, Government of Odisha have decided for Construction of High Level bridge over river Kathajodi on up-stream side of existing Subash Chandra Bose Setu for direct link from Cuttack city to Bhubaneswar.

The bridge is a prime link between the Cuttack city and Bhubaneswar and it will ease the traffic congestion on NH-16 that connects twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

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Road from Bhubaneswar Airport to Nandankan Zoological Park is under proposal for 8 Laning, which shall provide a direct and faster connectivity to the Cuttack city. Hence, the construction of this bridge is very significant.

The State Cabinet has approved the lowest turnkey bid of M/s SPS Construction India Pvt Ltd. amounting to Rs 158,88,90,305 for execution of the above work. The work is targeted for completion within a period of 36 months.

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