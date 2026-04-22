Odisha Cabinet approves City Gas Distribution Policy to boost clean energy infrastructure
The Odisha Cabinet which met today has approved the Odisha City Gas Distribution (CGD) Policy to accelerate the expansion of PNG and CNG infrastructure across the state, aligning with the national push for clean and sustainable energy.
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet which met today has approved the Odisha City Gas Distribution (CGD) Policy to accelerate the expansion of PNG and CNG infrastructure across the state, aligning with the national push for clean and sustainable energy.
The policy addresses existing challenges such as multi-agency approvals and lack of a unified framework, ensuring faster project implementation through streamlined processes.
The objective of City Gas Distribution Policy to:
- Establish a clear and efficient framework for PNG and CNG infrastructure
- Simplify approvals and promote faster adoption of clean fuel
- Ensure timely implementation of CGD projects
- Maintain safe and reliable gas supply through effective asset management
- Enable coordination for CBG plant development under Swachh Bharat Mission
The Housing & Urban Development Department will act as the nodal agency, supported by a State-level High-Powered Committee and District Monitoring Committees.
With no financial burden on the State, the policy is expected to attract private investment, create employment, and enhance ease of doing business. A one-time moratorium on approval fees till March 2027 has also been proposed.
The initiative marks a significant step towards energy security, environmental sustainability, and improved quality of life in. Odisha.