Odisha Cabinet approves 5 important proposals, details here

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet on Saturday approved five important proposals. Chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, five proposals from four departments were approved in this 29th cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet has approved a total outlay of 1952.56 crore for the operation of 20O midi electric buses over the next 10 years. Under Package VIII, 10O buses have been allotted for Keonjhar (25), Baripada (25), and Berhampur (50). Similarly, under Package IX, another 1O0 buses will be deployed in Angul (25), Jharsuguda (25) and Sambalpur (5O).

The State Cabinet today has approved a new scheme “Aahaar’, with an outlay of Rs. 512 crores for five financial years from 2025-26 to 2029-30 to meet the rising demand of beneficiaries and ensure uninterrupted service of providing subsidised meals @ Rs. 5.

Advertisement

The cabinet has approved the Small Livestock Development Sub-scheme under the Wildlife Resources Development Scheme. The expenditure of this scheme is estimated at Rs 294.36 crore for the next 4 years. 23,735 farmers will benefit from this scheme. The annual fish production of the state will increase by an additional 5.2 kg per head and 7.4 kg per head.