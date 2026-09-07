Odisha Cabinet approves 18 proposals of 12 departments, check details

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Bhubaneswar: The 47th Cabinet meeting of Odisha government which was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhavan this evening approved a total of 18 proposals of 12 departments.

According to Chief Secretary Anu Garg, out of 18 proposals from 12 departments includes 1 from the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise Department, 1 from the Industries Department, 1 from the Finance Department, 3 from the Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Department, 2 from the Water Resources Department, 4 from the Public Works Department (PWD), 1 from the Panchayati Raj and Local Water Department, 1 from the Schools and Mass Education Department, 1 from the Law Department, 1 from the Power Department, 1 from the Public Administration and Public Grievances Department and 1 for convening the 7th session of the 17th Odisha Assembly (Parliamentary Business).

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Framing of Odisha Ministerial Services (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service of Junior Assistants, Senior Assistants, Assistant Section Officers and Section Officers in the District Offices and offices sub-ordinate thereto, under the MS&ME Department) Rules, 2026. The Odisha Cabinet approved the Odisha Jan Vishwas Bill, 2026, marking the second and broader phase of the State’s Regulatory Reforms. Building on the Odisha Jan Vishwas Act, 2025, the Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0 moves beyond decriminalization, to simplify licensing and permission requirements, remove overlapping and duplicative approvals, introduce longer validity periods for industrial licenses and registrations, and enable intimation-based compliance wherever appropriate. Proposal for Restructuring of Odisha Agriculture Services Cadre. Proposal for Restructuring of Odisha Soil Conservation Services Cadre. Proposal for Restructuring of Odisha Horticulture Services Cadre Building Odisha’s Irrigation (Project) Tourism Amenities (BOITA)” “Creation of Irrigation potential through Deep Bore Well with Solar & Non-Solar Pumping System”. State Cabinet have approved the 1st lowest tender of Ashribad Eng. & Constructions Pvt. Ltd. amounting to Rs 126.94 crore for execution of widening and strengthening (2-lane to 4-lane) of Rayagada Kereda Road (MDR-48B) from 0/0 to 25/166 km. in the district of Rayagada under state plan. Cabinet has approved the 1st lowest tender of Ashribad Eng. & Constructions Pvt. Ltd. amounting to Rs. 133.79 crore for execution of Widening & Strengthening (2-lane to 4-lane) of Komtalpeta-Muniguda-Tumudibandha Road (SH-5) from 30/000Km to 45/615Km and from 52/770 Km to Km68/055Km including Strengthening of existing Road for a length of 6340mtr and Excluding Proposed Bisamcuttack By-Pass Road for a length of 4500mtr in the District of Rayagada Under State Plan.” Cabinet have approved the 1st lowest tender of Ashribad Eng. & Constructions Pvt.Ltd. amounting to Rs. 130,68,52,175.95 for execution of Widening & Strengthening (2-lane to 4-lane) of Bhawanipatna-Muniguda Road (SH-6) from 37/340Km to 63/650Km including strengthening of existing road for a length of 3930 mtr. excluding proposed Ambodala By-Pass for a length of 4200 mtr, in the District of Rayagada under State Plan”. Cabinet have approved the 1st lowest tender of Ashribad Eng. & Constructions Pvt.Ltd. amounting to Rs. 130,68,52,175.95 for execution of widening and strengthening (2-lane to 4-lane) of Komtalpeta-Muniguda-Tumudibandha Road (SH-5) from 0/000 km to 30/000 km in the district of Rayagada under State Plan”. Cabinet have approved the 1st lowest tender of Ashribad Eng. & Constructions Pvt. Ltd. amounting to Rs. 147.10 crore for execution of widening and strengthening (2-lane to 4-lane) of Komtalpeta-Muniguda-Tumudibandha Road (SH-5) from 0/000 km to 30/000 km in the district of Rayagada under State Plan”. The Odisha Cabinet has approved the revised “Buxi Jagabandhu Assured Water Supply to Habitations (BASUDHA)” scheme and its implementation from 2026-27 to 2028-29 with a total State-funded outlay of ₹5,045 crore. Cabinet approved implementation of “Panchasakha Shikhya Setu Scheme” with an amount of Rs 312.96 crore for expenditure for the scheme over a period of five years from 20.12.2024 to 31.03.2029 (2024-2025 to 2028-2029). To strengthen and expand the State’s power transmission infrastructure, Government of Odisha has approved the investment proposal of ₹15,948.70 crore which is the single largest investment in Odisha’s power sector. Amendment of Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission Rules, 2025. The Government of Odisha has framed the Shree Jagannath Temple Land Management Rules. 2026 under Section 32 read with sub-section (2) of Section 16 of the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1955 (Odisha Act 11 of 1955), in supersession of the Uniform Policy, 2003 and Amended Uniform Policy, 2019. The Rules aim to bring greater transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the management and settlement of Shree Jagannath Temple (SJT) lands spread across the State of Odisha.