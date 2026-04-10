Odisha Cabinet approves 11 proposals of five departments

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today approved a total of 11 proposals of five different departments.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg, following the meeting, addressed the media on the key decisions taken by the Cabinet today.

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Below are the list of proposals which got the Cabinet nod:

The state Cabinet approved the proposal to establish the Atal Bus Stands across the State at the levels of District Headquarters, Sub-Divisional Headquarters, Block Headquarters, ULBs including Tourist & other important locations in Odisha.

To meet the growing power demand, based on the proposal of OPTCL, today the State cabinet approved the construction of a 2×500 MVA, 400/220/33 kV GIS sub-station at Basudevpur along with associated transmission lines, with a total estimated cost of Rs.1,647.00 crore.

Approval to amend the Odisha Labour Service (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2019.

The Cabinet has approved the proposal for Framing of Odisha Employees’ State Insurance Scheme Ministerial Service (Methods of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2026.

The Cabinet has approved the proposal for Amendment to Odisha Employees’ State Insurance Medical Service (Methods of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2014.

The State Cabinet approved the tender for the Hadua Irrigation Project, which was aimed at the integrated development of Narasinghpur, Badamba and Tigiria Blocks of Cuttack district, for an execution cost of Rs 135,75,97,035.82 and O&M cost for five years amounting to Rs.6,85,58,650.31.

The State Cabinet today approved the tender for “Parbati Giri Mega Lift Irrigation Scheme” in favor of M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd. for an execution cost of Rs 204,21,88,933 and O&M cost for fifteen years amounting to Rs 16,33,75,115.

The State Cabinet today approved the lowest financial bid for taking up the work of Parbati Giri Mega Lift Irrigation Scheme with an execution cost of Rs 170,22,04,031.60 and O&M cost for fifteen years amounting to Rs 13,61,76,323.00.

The State Cabinet today approved the lowest financial bid for taking up the work of Parbati Giri Mega Lift Irrigation Scheme with an execution cost of Rs 158,86,72,389.00 and O&M cost for fifteen years amounting to Rs 12,70,93,792.00.

The State Cabinet today approved the lowest financial bid for taking up the work of Parbati Giri Mega Lift Irrigation Scheme with an execution cost of Rs.92,98,42,795.00 and O&M cost for fifteen years amounting to Rs.7,48,52,345.00.