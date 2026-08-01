Odisha Cabinet Approves 11 Key Proposals of 6 Departments, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: The 45th meeting of the Odisha Cabinet was held today at Lok Seva Bhavan under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Chief Secretary Smt. Anu Garg informed about the decisions taken.

The Cabinet discussed and approved 11 important proposals from 6 departments.

Department-wise approvals:

Finance Department – 1 proposal

Law Department – 1 proposal

ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department – 1 proposal

Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department – 1 proposal

Housing & Urban Development Department – 2 proposals

Water Resources Department – 5 proposals

The maximum number of proposals approved were from the Water Resources Department.

Here are the details:

Finance Department: 10th Amendment to Odisha GST Act, 2017

The Cabinet approved the 10th amendment to the Odisha Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 in line with decisions of the 56th GST Council.

Key changes: Post-sale discounts: Commercial agreements for post-sale discounts will now be allowed. Taxpayers can issue credit notes seamlessly if the recipient reverses the corresponding input tax credit.

Export refunds: The 90% provisional refund within 7 days will now also apply to cases of inverted duty structure. Minimum threshold removed: The earlier Rs 1,000 minimum limit for refunds has been removed. Even a Rs 900 refund will now be processed.

The state government said this will improve Ease of Doing Business for small businesses and exporters.

Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Dept: Scheme Extended for 5 Years

The “Popularisation of Agricultural Implements, Equipment and Diesel Pump Sets” scheme has been extended for 5 more years. Subsidy: 40% for general male farmers, 50% for women, SC/ST and small & marginal farmers. Post-harvest machinery: 50% for general male farmers, 60% for women, SC/ST & small farmers. Women SHGs: 75% subsidy for post-harvest machinery.

The scheme has a provision of Rs 380 crore and is expected to benefit 3.80 lakh farmers. The aim is to increase productivity, reduce manual labour and modernise agriculture.

Water Resources Dept: 4 Major Irrigation Projects Approved

The department got approval for 4 big projects under Anandapur Barrage and Mega Lift Irrigation:

Integrated Anandapur Barrage Project – SLMC Package:

Will irrigate 70,001 hectares in Soro and Udala blocks of Balasore through underground pipelines. Cost: Rs 145 crore + Rs 7.3 crore O&M. To be completed in 2 years.

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Integrated Anandapur Barrage Project – Another Package:

Will provide water to 5,050 hectares in Nilagiri, Soro, Remuna and Balasore Sadar. Cost: Rs 12.51 crore + Rs 5.63 crore O&M for 5 years.

Parvati Giri Mega Lift Irrigation Scheme – 5 Lift Points:

In Khurda and Puri districts. Will lift water from Mahanadi and Daya rivers to irrigate 7,700 hectares covering 54 villages in Khurda and 38 in Puri. Cost: Rs 234 crore + Rs 21.8 crore O&M for 15 years. Completion in 3 years.

4 Mega Lift Points – Rayagada & Gajapati:

Will lift water from Harbhangi and Bansadhara rivers to cover 38 villages in Rayagada and 9 in Gajapati, irrigating 450 hectares. Cost: Rs 133 crore + Rs 12.37 crore O&M for 15 years. In total, around 30,000 hectares will get irrigation benefits from these projects.

ST & SC Development: Mukhyamantri Janajati Mission 2.0

A new Rs 2,995 crore scheme for 5 years was approved to benefit 8 lakh tribal people, including PVTGs, across 19 districts. Earlier it covered only 13 districts and 1.5 lakh people. Direct Benefit Transfer: Rs 15,000 per beneficiary for activities chosen by them – agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, animal husbandry, NTFP, post-harvest infrastructure etc. Other components: Support for pregnant/lactating mothers, nutrition for children, and a Rs 500 crore flexi fund.

The mission aims for comprehensive livelihood and welfare support.

Law Department: Odisha State Litigation Management

Approval was given to amend cadre rules for Assistant Director (Law) posts. The cadre will now come under the Law Department instead of Home. This is aimed at strengthening State Litigation Policy and case management.

Housing & Urban Development: 2 Proposals — PM Awas Yojana – Urban “Bandhu”

A new state top-up scheme with a budget of Rs 1,615 crore to achieve “Housing for All” in urban areas.

Components: Affordable Housing through PPP, Rental/Transit Housing, financial incentives/interest subsidy on housing loans, and special provisions for widows and persons with disabilities.

Target: 3,000 affordable houses and 10,000 rental/transit units across all ULBs. Current pucca house coverage of 59% to be taken to 90% by 2029.Odisha Development Authorities Act Amendment

The 1982 Act will be amended to allow creation of Economic Region Development Agencies on the lines of BDA, CDA. This will help planned development of economic regions like Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip, Rourkela, Berhampur etc, as announced in the Union Budget.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg said all these decisions are focused on farmers’ welfare, tribal development, ease of business, urban housing and irrigation expansion.

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