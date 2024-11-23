Odisha Cabinet approved amendment of IPR 2015 to enable investors to furnish their claim for incentives in time

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet on Saturday approved the proposal for amendment of the IPR 2015 to enable investors to furnish their claim for incentives in time.

As per reports, today the Cabinet meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. After the meeting was over, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja briefed the Press about the decisions taken in the Cabinet.

Principal Secretary, Industries Department Hemant Sharma and Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Higher Education Department Arabind Agrawal also present during the Press brief.

As per the briefing, the State Cabinet today approved amendment of IPR 2015 in 2 sections in order to enable investors to furnish their claim for incentives in time for which they entitled to and to make the IPR in line with sectoral Policies for smooth administration of incentives.

In many cases delay in submission of claim application by industrial units happens due to their ignorance about various incentives and certifications they are entitled to under the Policy and procedures to claim these incentives as well as related certifications and timelines to apply within.

Also considering the dislocations caused by Covid 19 pandemic, the approval is now given to enhance the timeline for submission of application from 1 to 2 years for all types of incentives and certifications under industrial Policy Resolution 2015.

For delay beyond 2 years, there is provision for delay condonation to be considered at the level of Chief Secretary. Further as a onetime relaxation measure, investors who had already commenced commercial production but failed to file their application in time for incentives or certifications within the due date, but submitted after 30 June 2023 shall be considered. Belated applications submitted after 30 June 2023 shall not be considered except where it is a fit case to be considered at the level of Chief Secretary for condonation of delay happen due to reasons beyond the control of Industrial unit.

An amendment was made in Odisha Food Processing Police 2016 on 13.11.2018, wherein Oil expeller, Solvent extraction and Refining of Oil and Packaged drinking water with moderate investment in plant and Machineries were removed from negative list of activity and became eligible for incentives under the policy. But similar provision was made in IPR 2015 on 18.08.2020.