Odisha Cabinet approved 10 important proposals, details here, watch

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Bhubaneswar: The 40th Cabinet meeting was held today chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and approved 10 important proposals from seven department. Following the meeting, Chief Secretary Anu Garg briefed about the outcome.

The Cabinet’s big move on ease of doing business is the repeal of the Odisha Motor Spirit and Diesel (Licensing) Rules, 1979. The decades-old rule, which required licences for storing and selling petrol and diesel in small quantities, has been scrapped. Retail sale of fuel will now need only a Collector’s NOC, a change aimed at reducing red tape for dealers and easing fuel supply for ambulances and medical vans.

In the health sector, the Cabinet approved the repeal of Act 358, clearing out outdated and irrelevant health-related laws. The government also said medical negligence cases will be resolved faster and power plants will have to comply with stricter environmental norms.

A new 400 KV grid project will ensure 24×7 power supply to medical colleges and hospitals.

Other major decisions include replacing the Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1982 with a new Odisha Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 2026, with a focus on safety at sea, conservation of marine resources, and special provisions for women fishermen.

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The Cabinet also regularized the post of Court Manager in the High Court and District Courts as per Supreme Court orders, opened promotion avenues for Group-D staff to become Junior Clerks, and formed a separate Directorate of Archaeology with new service rules for 2026.

In the power sector, OPTCL will set up a Rs 854 crore 400 KV grid station and transmission line. The thermal power policy has also been revised.

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