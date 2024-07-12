Odisha budget will reflect people’s aspirations: CM Mohan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Efforts are being taken to ensure that the upcoming budget reflects the aspirations of all so that it can be termed as a ‘people’s budget,’ informed Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi.

While speaking to the media persons, after attended the pre-budget consultation meeting at the Convention Hall of Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar, Majhi said that the State government as “People’s Government” has been giving importance to the people since the very first da.

“As the annual budget for 2024-25 financial year will be presented on July 25, people’s suggestions were sought through online platforms. We have received over 12,000 proposals, which is six times more than earlier. It is encouraging to see people’s active participation in the process of budget preparation,” the CM said.

He also thanked the people for their valuable suggestions and assured that the State will try its best to reflect people’s aspirations in the budget.

Various civil societies, experts and representatives of various sectors along with Deputy Chief Ministers Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo and Pravati Parida took part in the meeting.

Likewise, Principal Secretary of the Finance Department Saswat Mishra, senior officials of the Finance Department, former Finance Minister Prafulla Chandra Ghadai, Panchanan Kanungo, Sashibhushan Behera, former Finance Secretaries, Regional Director of RBI, General Manager of NABARD and as many as 26 prominent people from various fields also took part in the meeting and gave their views.