Odisha: Budget session of Assembly to start from July 22

Bhubaneswar: The Budget session of Odisha Assembly will start from July 22 and continue till September 13.

On 25th July, Chief Minister cum Finance Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will present the budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the Assembly. This is the first session after the formation of the new government in Odisha. The BJD and Congress will face the ruling BJP party in the Assembly.

The budget session will begin with the Governor’s speech. There is an uproar over alleged attack on ASO Baikuntha Pradhan in Puri Raj Bhavan. In such a situation, there is a high possibility of ruckus during the Governor’s speech in the House.

Ruckus is expected in the Assembly during the upcoming session regarding the mishap during the Adapa Mandapa Pahandi of Lord Balabhadra in Puri, colour change of LAccMI buses, change of name of Biju Patnaik Sports Award.