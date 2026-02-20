Odisha Budget session delayed till 4 PM, Opposition raises three key demands

Advertisement

Odisha Assembly proceedings were repeatedly adjourned on Friday, disrupting legislative functioning ahead of the state Budget session and raising uncertainty over when normal proceedings will resume.

The House was first adjourned during the morning session following disruptions that prevented Question Hour from functioning. Despite reconvening, the Assembly continued to witness interruptions, forcing the Speaker to adjourn proceedings again. The House was subsequently adjourned till 4 PM, delaying scheduled legislative business at a critical time in the Budget session.

The disruptions occurred as members pressed for action on farmer-related concerns and administrative accountability. The key demands raised include:

Advertisement

A formal statement from the Chief Minister in the Assembly addressing the farmer’s issue and clarifying the government’s response

Resignation of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister over alleged lapses

An apology from the Agriculture Minister over remarks concerning farmers

The repeated adjournments stalled normal House functioning, preventing discussions on key legislative and fiscal matters. The Budget session is expected to focus on government spending priorities, economic planning, and development programmes for the coming financial year.

The government criticised the disruptions, stating that legislative matters should be addressed through debate within the Assembly. At the same time, the continued adjournments highlight the challenges in ensuring uninterrupted proceedings during an important phase of the legislative calendar.

With the Assembly adjourned till 4 PM and further proceedings uncertain, attention remains on when normal functioning will resume and the House will take up Budget-related business.