Odisha Budget Session concludes, Speaker Surama Padhy adjourns House sine die

Bhubaneswar: The Budget session of Odisha Legislative Assembly today concluded and Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the House sine die.

Odisha Budget Session was held in two phases. While the first phase was held between July 22 and July 31, the second phase started from August 20 and was slated to continue till September 13. However, Speaker adjourned the House sine die today.

As per the schedule, the first session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly had 27 working days. While the election of the Deputy Speaker was held on July 24, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, who also heads the Finance Department, presented the budget for 2024-25 on July 25.

Likewise, the motion on vote on account and discussion on the motion on the vote on account took place on July 30 and Rs 2.65 lakh crore Appropriation Bill was passed yesterday (September 10).