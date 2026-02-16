Odisha Budget Session 2026-27 to commence tomorrow: All party meeting to be held today

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Legislative Assembly’s budget session is scheduled to begin tomorrow that is February 17 and will end on April 8, 2026. Ahead of the budget session, the Assembly speaker Surama Padhi has called for an all-party meeting today that is on Monday.

Speaker Surama Padhy will seek the cooperation of members for the smooth and orderly conduct of the House in the all party meeting today. Moreover, she will also appeal to all parties to uphold democratic traditions and maintain the dignity of proceedings.

Meanwhile, the parties will also discuss upon the issues that will be raised in the assembly in the meeting as well.

As per sources, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will address the House with his customary inaugural speech on the opening day of the Budget Session. Odisha Chief Minister and Fianance Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will represent the state Budget for the financial year 2026-27 on February 20. The Budget Session will be conducted in two phases and is scheduled to continue until April 8.