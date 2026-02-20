Odisha Budget 2026–27 introduces 16 new initiatives, details here

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi while presenting the state budget for the financial year 2026–27 announced the introduction of 16 new initiatives.

By Subadh Nayak
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi while presenting the state budget for the financial year 2026–27 announced the introduction of 16 new initiatives.

While presenting a Rs 3.10 lakh crore state budget outlining the government’s roadmap for growth, welfare, and infrastructure expansion, the Majhi introduced the following 16 new initiatives:

New Initiatives in Budget 2026-27:

  1. VB-G RAM G: Rs 5575 Crore
  2. Samrudhha Anganwadi Jojana: Rs 635 Crore
  3. 100 Smart Farm Markets (Model Mandis): Rs 100 Crore
  4. Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangal Yojana
  5. Chief Minister Smart City Mission: Rs 100 Crore
  6. World’s Largest Grain Storage Plan: Rs 240 Crore
  7. Rare Earth Corridor: Rs 10 Crore
  8. State Institute for Transformative Initiatives-Odisha (SITI-Odisha)
  9. Connectivity to unconnected Habitations: Rs 1000 Crore
  10. Jagannath Interpretation Centre at Puri
  11. World Tourism Center (WTC) at Puri: Rs 100 Crore
  12. State Al Mission: Rs 23 Crore
  13. Tourism Land Bank Scheme: Rs 150 Crore
  14. DALKHAI: Rs 220 Crore
  15. Chief Minister’s Economic Advisory Council
  16. Fit Odisha Mission: Rs 10 Crore
