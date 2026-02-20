Odisha Budget 2026–27 introduces 16 new initiatives, details here

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi while presenting the state budget for the financial year 2026–27 announced the introduction of 16 new initiatives.

While presenting a Rs 3.10 lakh crore state budget outlining the government’s roadmap for growth, welfare, and infrastructure expansion, the Majhi introduced the following 16 new initiatives:

New Initiatives in Budget 2026-27:

VB-G RAM G: Rs 5575 Crore Samrudhha Anganwadi Jojana: Rs 635 Crore 100 Smart Farm Markets (Model Mandis): Rs 100 Crore Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangal Yojana Chief Minister Smart City Mission: Rs 100 Crore World’s Largest Grain Storage Plan: Rs 240 Crore Rare Earth Corridor: Rs 10 Crore State Institute for Transformative Initiatives-Odisha (SITI-Odisha) Connectivity to unconnected Habitations: Rs 1000 Crore Jagannath Interpretation Centre at Puri World Tourism Center (WTC) at Puri: Rs 100 Crore State Al Mission: Rs 23 Crore Tourism Land Bank Scheme: Rs 150 Crore DALKHAI: Rs 220 Crore Chief Minister’s Economic Advisory Council Fit Odisha Mission: Rs 10 Crore