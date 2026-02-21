Odisha Budget 2026–27 allocates over 73% to social and economic sectors

Advertisement

The Odisha government’s ₹3.10 lakh crore budget for 2026–27 places strong emphasis on welfare and development, with social and economic services together accounting for approximately 73.5 per cent of total expenditure, reflecting the state’s focus on human capital and infrastructure-led growth.

Under functional classification, social services receive the largest share of ₹1,25,583 crore, representing 40.51 per cent of the total budget, while economic services are allocated ₹1,02,455 crore, accounting for 33.05 per cent. General services account for ₹78,997 crore (25.48 per cent), and grants-in-aid and contributions account for ₹2,965 crore (0.96 per cent).

Within social services, education receives ₹42,565 crore, or 13.7 per cent of the total budget, making it one of the largest areas of expenditure. The health and family welfare sector is allocated ₹23,182 crore (7.5 per cent), while social security programmes receive ₹25,208 crore (8.1 per cent). Women and child development schemes account for ₹18,957 crore, representing 6.1 per cent of total spending.

Economic services allocations are led by rural development, which receives ₹44,309 crore, or 14.3 per cent of the total budget. Agriculture and allied activities are allocated ₹42,492 crore (13.7 per cent), highlighting continued support for the farm sector. Irrigation and flood control receive ₹17,855 crore, while urban development is allocated ₹10,738 crore to strengthen urban infrastructure and services.

Infrastructure-related departments, including works, energy, and transport, also account for a significant share of expenditure, reflecting the government’s focus on improving connectivity and supporting economic activity.

The budget structure indicates a dual focus on strengthening social welfare systems while simultaneously investing in economic infrastructure, positioning development expenditure as the central pillar of Odisha’s fiscal strategy for 2026–27.

Sector Allocation (₹ crore) Share of total budget Social Services ₹1,25,583 crore 40.51% Economic Services ₹1,02,455 crore 33.05% General Services ₹78,997 crore 25.48% Grants-in-aid & contributions ₹2,965 crore 0.96% Total Budget ₹3,10,000 crore 100%