Odisha Budget 2026–27 allocates ₹42,565 crore to education, 13.7% of total spending

The Odisha government has allocated ₹42,565 crore to the education sector in the 2026–27 budget, accounting for 13.7 per cent of the total ₹3.10 lakh crore outlay and 3.8 per cent of the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), underscoring its continued emphasis on strengthening human capital as a driver of long-term economic growth.

The allocation reflects a sustained increase in education spending over recent years. The education budget has risen from ₹26,840 crore in 2022–23 to ₹42,565 crore in 2026–27, marking an increase of nearly 59 per cent over five years. This steady rise highlights the state’s focus on expanding access, improving education quality, and aligning its workforce with evolving economic and technological demands.

The School and Mass Education Department continues to receive the largest share, with an allocation of ₹31,997.53 crore, accounting for about 10.3 per cent of the total state budget. The higher education sector has been allocated ₹3,664.40 crore, including ₹1,865.86 crore toward administrative expenditure and ₹1,798.54 crore toward programme expenditure. Meanwhile, the Skill Development and Technical Education Department has been allocated ₹1,823.11 crore, reflecting the government’s emphasis on strengthening technical skills and improving employability outcomes.

Programme-level allocations remain focused on improving foundational learning, strengthening school infrastructure, and enhancing student support systems. Samagra Shiksha, the state’s flagship school education programme, has been allocated ₹3,805 crore, while PM POSHAN and the Mukhya Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman scheme have received ₹1,278 crore and ₹732 crore respectively to support student nutrition and retention. Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya has been allocated ₹1,224 crore to expand model school infrastructure, and ₹1,010 crore has been earmarked for the Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya initiative to strengthen primary education quality.

In addition, ₹1,443 crore has been allocated to the Mukhyamantri Medhabi Chatra Protsahan Yojana, which provides scholarships to students from SC, ST, OBC, and minority communities, reflecting continued efforts to improve access and equity. Early childhood education has also been prioritised through an allocation of ₹635 crore under the Samrudhha Anganwadi Jojana to strengthen foundational learning systems.

The scale and composition of education spending in the 2026–27 budget indicate a comprehensive approach spanning school education, higher education, and skill development. By expanding investment across multiple levels of the education ecosystem, the state is positioning human capital development as a central pillar of its long-term economic and social transformation strategy.