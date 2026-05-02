Odisha BSE Matric results to be declared today: How to check result online
The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will officially announce the matriculation examinations results at 4 pm today that is on Saturday.
Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will officially announce the matriculation examinations results at 4 pm today that is on Saturday. The students can check their results online through the BSE Odisha websites after 6PM.
The Board will simultaneously release the results of the Annual High School Certificate(AHSC), State Open School Certificate(SOSC), and Madhyama examinations.
School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond said, “High School Certificate exam results will be published within the estimated time. Students can check their results on the websites. The students will be issued certificate in both Odia and English language.”
Steps to check Matric result
- Visit the official websites: www.bseodisha.ac.in, www.bseodisha.nic.in
- Enter roll number
- Click on submit
- View your matric result
- Download a copy for future need.
Students can also check their result through SMS facility. Students need to type OR10 in the message box and send it to 5676750 to receive their results.