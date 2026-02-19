Odisha BSE Matric exam commences from today, Centres under CCTV surveillance to prevent malpractice

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) annual Matric Examination have commenced at 9 AM across the state on Thursday. A total of 5,61,979 students will undergo the examination at 3,082 centers across Odisha today.

All the exams will be held in one sitting from 9 am to 11:30 am. The students were instructed to reach the center by 8:30 AM then they were allowed inside the hall with their hall ticket.

The Board and the School and Mass Education Department have made extensive arrangements to ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of the annual examination. ​AI-enabled CCTV cameras have been installed in all the exam centers to monitor the hall and entrance to monitor the activities at the nodal centers and examination halls. Its live broadcast will be monitored from the BSE headquarters in Cuttack. ​

Officials and staff engaged examination duties have been ordered to not use mobile phones inside the hall. The board has arranged a three-tier squad system including 37 squads and 72 squads at district level to prevent malpractice. A special vigilance teams are also visiting centres across the state.

Question papers and answer sheets have been kept under security at 322 nodal centers. The question papers will be transported under full security in a GPS tracking vehicles,and will be secured with semi-digital locks that open with the help of a PIN. Armed guards have been arranged for transporting the question papers. Each question paper has a QR code and watermark as an additional security measure to prevent question paper leaks or irregularities.

Students have been informed to bring their admit cards with them while coming to the examination center and to follow the rules of the board. The examination will continue till March 2.