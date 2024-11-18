Odisha BSE extends last date of filling up of forms for Annual HSC Exam, check details

Cuttack: Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has extended the last date of filling up of forms for Annual Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Examination 2025 and state open school certificate (SOSC) Examination, 2025 (1st).

“The last date of filling up of forms for Annual HSC Examination, 2025 and SOSC Examination, 2025 (1st) is extended till 25/11/2024. No further extensions shall be allowed after 25/11/2024,” said the board in a press release.

Notably, the Odisha class 10th Board Exam 2025 will begin from February 21 and will continue till March 6. While the first Language exam will be held on February 21 (Friday), the second Language Exam will be conducted on February 24 (Monday). Likewise, the TLV Practical Exam will be conducted on February 25 (Tuesday).

On February 27 (Thursday), the students will write their mathematics exam and they will sit for the GSC (Science) examination on March 1 (Saturday). The SSC (Social Sciences) exams will be conducted on March 3 (Monday) and the Third Language test will be held on March 6 (Thursday).

As per the schedule of the Odisha class 10th Board Exam 2025, all exams will begin at 9 AM and will conclude at 11.30 AM. However, the mathematics exam will be held till 11.45 AM.