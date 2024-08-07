Odisha: BSE announces results of 10th class single subject Odia exam and 8th 1st half yearly language test, check details

Cuttack: Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha today declared the results of the 1st single subject examination in Odia (10th Standard) 2024 and 1st half yearly language test (8th Standard) in Odia 2024.

The BSE had conducted both the exams on June 11 and released the results today. While 5887 candidates have passed the 1st single subject examination in Odia (10th Standard), 1509 students have passed the 1st half yearly language test (8th Standard) in Odia.

Know more about the exams and the results:

Result statistic for the 1st single subject examination in Odia (10th Standard) 2024:

Date of examination 11/06/2024 Date of Publication of result 07/08/2024 Total number of centres 28 Total number of candidates enrolled 6462 Total number of candidates absent 432 Total number of candidates passed 5887 Total number of candidates failed 143 % of results 91.10

Results are available in the website- www.bseodisha.ac.in, which can be downloaded by logging in with the Roll No. or name of the candidates.

The digitized certificate of half year language test can be downloaded online by the candidates who have passed the examination.

The digitized certificate can also be made available through WhatsApp by sending a message “HI” to WhatsApp no- 8058911911 and following the instructions thereafter to download the certificate.

Result statistic for the 1st half yearly language test (8th Standard) in Odia 2024:

Date of examination 11/06/2024 Date of Publication of result 07/08/2024 Total number of centres 9 Total number of candidates enrolled 1798 Total number of candidates absent 160 Total number of candidates passed 1509 Total number of candidates failed 129 % of results 89.23

