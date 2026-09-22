Odisha braces for heavy rain, red warning issued for these districts, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A deep depression is expected to develop over the Bay of Bengal and it may move close to the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts.

As per reports, the system is expected to cause widespread rain, thunderstorm and gusty winds over Odisha for four days.

Heavy to very heavy rain, expected to occur on an average during September 23 to 25, will be maximum over southern and southwest Odisha where some areas may get very heavy rain of 20 cm or more, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

An orange warning has been issued by IMD in 13 districts that are Baleshwar, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Kataka, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri from today till tomorrow morning.

Yellow warnings have been issued for western district Sambalpur, Sonpur, Boudh, Debagada, Anugola, Jharsuguda, Baragada, Boudh, Subarnapur, and north western district of Mayurbhanh along with districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Nuapada.

For September 23-24, red warning has been issued for Koraput, Gajapati and Ganjam while Kataka, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Malkangiri are under orange warning.

From September 24-25, the rain is expected to shift towards interior Odisha. Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri have been issued red warnings.

Advertisement

Winds of 55-65 kmph, gusting to 75 kmph, are very likely along the south Odisha-north Andhra coast and adjoining sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea, added reports.

Bumper rain is also likely to cause water logging, small scale flooding, landslides, tree fall and power, communication and transport services disruption.

The state government has also directed about 20 district collectors to keep a close watch.

The weather department has not officially announced the system as cyclone so far and keeping a close watch on its path and intensity.

Watch the video here: