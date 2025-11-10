Odisha-born girl adopted in US alleges abuse, appeals CM Mohan Majhi to return home

Advertisement

Balasore: An Odia girl who was adopted by an American couple has alleged severe abuse and mistreatment in the United States and has appealed to the Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for her immediate return.

The woman, identified as Puja alias Sejal from Balasore, claimed she was being subjected to severe physical and mental abuse in the United States by her adopted mother.

In the tearful video, Puja said, “I humbly request the Chief Minister of Odisha to bring me back home. I am tortured a lot here. I want to return to Odisha, and I sincerely request Shri Mohan Babu to help me.”

In the video, Puja also revealed that her visa expired in 2023, leaving her in the US without legal documents. She further alleged that her adoptive mother is pressuring her to convert to Islam and even threatened to kill her if she resisted.

She also alleged that her adoptive mother forced her to do all household chores, deprived her of proper food and sleep, and beat her whenever she resisted.

According to reports, Puja was living in a shelter home under Childline care before being adopted by a US couple in 2018. She said her life turned into a nightmare soon after she moved abroad.

As per reports, Puja went missing as a child while traveling on a train and was later rescued by Childline. She stayed at a girls’ shelter in Nilgiri before being moved to a children’s home in Naharkanta, Bhubaneswar, where she completed her education.