Odisha born Aradhana Das crowned as 2nd runner up in Mrs India Middle East 2024

By Abhilasha

Dubai: Odisha born Aradhana Das has been crowned as 2nd Runner-up at Mrs. India Middle East Beauty pageant which was held in Dubai on September 8, 2024.

She has created a milestone by becoming the first Odia woman to achieve a podium finish at the Mrs. India Middle East Beauty pageant.

She has been married and staying in Dubai for the last 7 years along with her husband Suryakant Behera and daughter Saanvi Behera. She is a resident of Bhubaneswar. Aradhana worked as a banking professional, before quitting her professional career after the birth of their daughter.

Related News

IMD predicts rain in Odisha from October 23 to October…

World famous Bargarh Dhanuyatra to commence from…

This first-of-its-kind beauty pageant, exclusively for Indian-married women in the Middle East, was initiated in 2023. has served as a platform for talented married women from around the Middle East and intends to celebrate the beauty, intelligence, and cultural knowledge of Indian women.

Aradhana was crowned as 2nd Runners-Up Mrs. India Middle East and was also awarded as Mrs. Intellectual in this year’s contest.

Aradhana has showcased her talent and the rich culture & heritage of Odisha at the global level. Her participation in this paegant has given her opportunity to make Odisha proud.

 

Continue Reading
You might also like

Prabasi Bharatiya Divas to be held in Odisha in January

3 minor boys drown in canal while retrieving cricket ball in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj…

Jajpur: RI of Balarampur circle trapped by Odisha Vigilance

One killed, 3 turned critical after Auto overturns in Odisha’s Gajapati district