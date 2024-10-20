Odisha born Aradhana Das crowned as 2nd runner up in Mrs India Middle East 2024

Dubai: Odisha born Aradhana Das has been crowned as 2nd Runner-up at Mrs. India Middle East Beauty pageant which was held in Dubai on September 8, 2024.

She has created a milestone by becoming the first Odia woman to achieve a podium finish at the Mrs. India Middle East Beauty pageant.

She has been married and staying in Dubai for the last 7 years along with her husband Suryakant Behera and daughter Saanvi Behera. She is a resident of Bhubaneswar. Aradhana worked as a banking professional, before quitting her professional career after the birth of their daughter.

This first-of-its-kind beauty pageant, exclusively for Indian-married women in the Middle East, was initiated in 2023. has served as a platform for talented married women from around the Middle East and intends to celebrate the beauty, intelligence, and cultural knowledge of Indian women.

Aradhana was crowned as 2nd Runners-Up Mrs. India Middle East and was also awarded as Mrs. Intellectual in this year’s contest.

Aradhana has showcased her talent and the rich culture & heritage of Odisha at the global level. Her participation in this paegant has given her opportunity to make Odisha proud.