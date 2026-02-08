Odisha Board Exams Schedule out: +2 exams begins on Feb 18, Matric exam starts on Feb 19

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The annual Higher Secondary Examination(+2) will begin in Odisha on February 18, while the annual Matriculation examination, along with the State Open School Certificate and Madhyama exams, will begin on February 19, 2026.

Ahead of the examinations, the Chief Secretary Anu Garg chaired a review meeting regarding the preparations for the exams to ensure these crucial exams were conducted in peace and orderly manner. She has also warned that no negligence will be tolerated in the conduct of these examinations. The Chief Secretary has advised all the officers to perform their duties with utmost efficiency.

The meeting, held virtually, saw participation from all district collectors, additional district collectors, and superintendents of police across the state. Senior officer of education department were also present in the meeting, including School and Mass Education Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Dr. N. Thirumala Naik, Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Chairman Mrinal Kanti Das, Examination Controller Prashant Kumar Parida, and Deputy Secretary Yashwant Samal.

A total of 4,16,623 candidates will appear for the Higher Secondary Exam-2026. Out of which, 2,56,707 in Arts, 24,621 in Commerce, 1,14,363 in Science, and 5,932 in Vocational streams. The examination, continue for 23 days, from February 18 to March 28, 2026, will be held in 1,357 exam centers, and 7 sub-centers.

Similarly, the Matriculation Exam will start on February 19 and conclude on March 2, 2026, will see the participation of 5,46,875 candidates. Across all districts, there are 322 nodal centers, 3,082 exam centers, and 50 evaluation centers in place.

