Odisha Board 10th exam form fill up begins today, last date Nov 18

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has opened the window for the filling of forms for Class 10th examination 2025 in online mode from Sunday. The last date for filling of forms by the students has been slated to November 18, 11:45pm. Form fill ups for regular and ex-regular students will be done only in the online mode informed the Board officials.

The school authorities have been asked to publish the marks of the two internal assessments on the official website. The assessment tests were conducted by the respective schools on the basis of the syllabus prescribed by the Board. Moreover, the aspirational components marks will also be upload on Sunday informed the board.

The class 10 examination has six subjects totalling to 600 marks each subject carrying 100 marks.

Also Read: Mild tremors felt in Bhubaneswar