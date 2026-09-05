Odisha BJP to holds two-day Executive meeting in Kataka

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Bhubaneswar: A two-day meeting of the state executive committee of the BJP began today at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here.

Nearly 400 party leader and functionaries would attend the meeting, which comes significant for the party in the context of impending Panchayath and municipality elections.

According to reports, the meeting will be inaugurated at 1:00 PM, and detailed information regarding the proceedings will be shared at a press conference at 4:00 PM.

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National General Secretary Sunil Bansal, National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh, Odisha in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, State BJP president Manmohan Samal, Deputy Chief Ministers, ministers, MLAs and senior organisational leaders are attending.

The party aims to strengthen the party from the grassroots level, implementation of state and central government welfare schemes and preparing for elections to be held in local bodies.

Three resolutions are expected to be tabled and passed.