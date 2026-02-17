Odisha BJP begins statewide cadre training drive

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Training Mega Campaign – 2026 (also called Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Prashikshan Maha Abhiyan or similar) is a nationwide BJP initiative focused on cadre building, ideological reinforcement, and organizational strengthening.

The national theme is “Capable Workers, Empowered Organisation” (Samarth Karyakarta, Sashakt Sangathan), aimed at equipping party workers with skills, clarity on ideology (rooted in Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s principles of integral humanism), and readiness for electoral and grassroots challenges.

The event at BJP State Office, Bhubaneswar today was the inaugural/state-level kickoff for Odisha under this mega campaign. It was attended by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, State BJP President Manmohan Samal, state In-charge (Prabhari) Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, several senior leaders, MLAs, new functionaries, and party office-bearers.

This session marked the first phase of a multi-tier training rollout in Odisha, specifically timed ahead of the upcoming three-tier panchayat (rural/local body) elections expected in early 2027.