Odisha Bigyan Academy announces awards, 16 Scientists selected; Check list

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Bigyan Academy (OBA) today announced the names of 16 scientists who have been selected for the prestigious award in five different categories.

The OBA announced the names of the 16 awardees following the approval of the Science & Technology department of the Odisha government.

Biju Patnaik Award for Scientific Excellence, Samanta Chandra Sekhar Award, Odisha Young Scientist Award, and Felicitation of Senior Scientists of Odisha and Pranakrushna Parija Popular Science Award are the five different awards given by the Odisha Bigyan Academy.

Below is the list of 16 Scientists selected by the Odisha Bigyan Academy:

Prof Khirod Kumar Jena of School of Biotechnology under KIIT University to get ‘Biju Patnaik Award’ for Scientific Excellence Dr Sanghamitra Samantray, senior scientist of ICAR-NRRI at Cuttack, to get ‘Samanta Chandrasekhar Award’ in the category of Life Science. Prof Vedangdas Mohanty of NISER at Jatni to get ‘Samanta Chandrasekhar Award’ for Physical Science Prof Subrat Kumar Panda of NIT, Rourkela to get ‘Samanta Chandrasekhar Award’ for Engineering and Technology Prof Pinaki Dutta of PGIMER, Chandigarh to get ‘Samanta Chandrasekhar Award’ in Life Sciences. Dr Sarita Sekhar Pattnaik, assistant professor, SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack, to get Odisha Young Scientist award Dr Apramita Chand, assistant professor, Regional Institute of Education, Bhubaneswar, to get Odisha Young Scientist Award Prof Rajesh Kumar Prusty of NIT, Rourkela, to get Odisha Young Scientist Award Dr Sanjay Kumar Panda, assistant professor, NIT, Warangal, will get the award in the category of scientists working outside Odisha Rabindranath Majhi to get Pranakrushna Parija Popular Science Award in General category Tulasi Swain to get Pranakrushna Parija Popular Science Award in Children category

The other senior scientists who also have been selected to be felicitated are:

Dr Raja Kishore Paramguru, Dr Subhransu Sekhar Mohapatra, Prof Krushna Chandra Mohanty, Prof DR Bhima Rao Prof Malay Kumar Mishra

The Odisha government will conduct a state-level function soon to felicitate the above-mentioned scientists.