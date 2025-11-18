Odisha bids tearful adieu to iconic singer Humane Sagar, watch

Advertisement

Titlagarh: Thousands of tearful faces stood side by side braving grief and emotion to bid farewell to one of the most loved, accepted and respected singers of Ollywood industry- Humane Sagar.

From infants in arms to elderly persons, people of all ages and walks of life gathered at the burial ground near the Nehru Nagar of Titlagarh City where Humane Sagar was buried as per the rituals of Christianity.

After his death at 9.08 PM yesterday at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Humane Sagar’s mortal remains were taken to his residence at CDA area in Cuttack for the public to pay their last respects. Later in the night it was taken to Titlagarh of Balangir district, which is over 383 kms away from Cuttack, to conduct his last rites.

After Humane Sagar’s body reached Titlagarh, where his father and younger brother, were buried after their deaths, it was taken in procession and kept at the local church for the uncountable people to offer their final salute.

Later, Humane Sagar’s body was buried following prayers and blessings. The huge turnout for his burial demonstrated his deep connection with the masses through his melodious voice that was loved and accepted by everyone in the past decade.

Undoubtedly, Humane Sagar’s untimely death has left the fans and the entire Odia music industry in deep shock who agree to the fact that he has left a huge vacuum which can never be filled.

