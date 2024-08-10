Odisha BDO Akhyamita Kartik suspended on corruption charges

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha BDO Akhyamita Kartik who had been arrested on DA charges has been suspended on corruption charges said reports on Friday.

The Odisha Vigilance arrested the BDO OAS Akhyamita Kartik on charges of disproportionate assets (DA) on Friday, said reports. The Odisha Vigilance had apprehended Golamunda Block Development Officer (BDO) Akhyamita Kartik with Rs 5 lakh bribe money. On receipt of credible input regarding collection of huge bribe amount illegally by Akhyamita Kartik and her movement towards native at Koraput, a Vigilance team intercepted her near Jaring between Bhabanipatna and Junagarh, said sources.

While inspecting her vehicle, the anti-corruption team seized cash to the tune of 5 lakh, added the source. Following interception of Akhyamita Kartik, OAS, BDO of Golamunda Block, Kalahandi, yesterday, she was interrogated regarding the source of seized cash Rs 4.92 Lakhs.

As Kartik could not satisfactorily account for the same, she has been placed under arrest today. In this connection, Koraput Vigilance Division PS Case No 14/2024 U/s13(2)r/w13(1)(b) PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation continuing.

As Kartik had twice faced action earlier in the form of a Departmental Enquiry and a Police case on allegations of corruption, she had been acting in a very cautious manner. Yesterday, while traveling from Bhawanipatna to Koraput, she had cleverly concealed the cash inside the rear door of her official Bolero vehicle to evade detection. However, based on their training and protocols of conduct of searches, the Vigilance team managed to unearth the cash by opening the interior of the rear door.

Meanwhile, the Golamunda BDO is being interrogated to ascertain the source of funds. Searches launched at her locations in Koraput and Kalahandi. Further report follows. Sources said that earlier, Akhyamita Kartik was suspended for misappropriation of Covid funds while at Kosagumuda. Besides, the district administration had filed police complaint against her for misappropriation of Red Cross funds while she was the Tehsildar of Gunupur.

