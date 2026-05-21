Odisha battles extreme heat, 27 cities likely to cross 40 degrees celsius today

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha is facing severe heatwave conditions as temperatures crossed 46 degrees Celsius in several parts of the state. People are facing extreme heat and humidity from early morning hours, making normal life difficult.

According to reports, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur recorded the highest temperature in the state at 46 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the situation is likely to remain the same on Thursday as well, with both cities expected to stay above 46 degrees.

Similarly, Boudh, Sonepur, Angul and Titilagarh are also likely to record temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius.

Around 27 cities across Odisha may see temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius.

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The intense heat has affected almost the entire state, from coastal districts to western and southern Odisha. Along with the high temperature, people are also struggling with humid conditions and hot winds.

Keeping the situation in mind, the weather department has issued yellow warning for 19 districts.

Due to the severe heatwave conditions, Sambalpur and Balangir have been placed under orange alert.

The IMD has warned that the heatwave is likely to continue till May 24, with no major relief expected for the next few days.