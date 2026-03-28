Odisha Bar Association Elections: Voting underway, counting to begin at 4pm

Advertisement

Cuttack: The voting for the Odisha Bar Association elections including the Orissa High Court Bar Association and all other Bar Association is underway. The members of the Bar Associations have started casting their votes from 7.30 am on Saturday. The voting process will continue till 3 pm. After the voting concluded at 3 pm, the counting will commence from 4 pm. The election results will be announced by night end.

This voting process is underway under the rule of ‘One Bar, One Vote’.

Advertisement

The voting is taking place for the posts of High Court Bar Association president, vice-president, editor, joint editor, co-editor, treasurer, co-editor library and executive member. Similarly, voting is underway for various other posts in other Bar Association. This voting is going on amidst tight security.