Odisha Bans Tobacco at Lok Seva Bhawan to Curb Health Hazards

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Bhubaneswar: Anyone caught smoking, chewing tobacco, or spitting within the Lok Seva Bhawan complex will now face statutory legal penalties, following a directive by the Odisha government designating the state’s administrative headquarters a tobacco-free zone.

The order, issued via an official notification by the Health and Family Welfare Department, enforces a blanket ban across the entire secretariat grounds. The measure is designed to shield staff and daily visitors from the hazards of tobacco exposure while fostering a cleaner, healthier administrative environment.

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In issuing the prohibition, health authorities underscored the severe public health burden linked to tobacco consumption. The department pointed out that tobacco remains a primary driver of chronic non-communicable conditions—most notably cardiovascular disorders, malignant cancers, and persistent respiratory illnesses. Nationally, tobacco-induced diseases claim an estimated 13 lakh (1.3 million) lives each year.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Mukesh Mahaling explained that transforming the seat of governance into a tobacco-free workspace directly supports nationwide initiatives, including the Swachh Bharat, Swasth Bharat, and Nasha Mukt Bharat campaigns.

Under the notified rules, the ban covers every corner of the Lok Seva Bhawan premises. Officials confirmed that non-compliance will be treated strictly as a punishable violation under relevant law.