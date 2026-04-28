Odisha Bans Blanket Verification of Disability Certificates to Ensure Dignity and Ease

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The Odisha government’s stepping up to protect the rights and dignity of people with disabilities. They’ve issued a tough order to stop “blanket verification” of disability certificates, No longer requiring individuals to prove their disability over and over when applying for government jobs or educational programs. The Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) made this official, and it’s about time.

This came after the National Human Rights Commission pointed out how unfair it is—lots of people with genuine certificates got stuck in endless medical re-examinations. This “mass verification” approach was found to be in direct violation of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) established on October 15, 2025. By disregarding existing valid certificates, authorities were inadvertently creating administrative and financial hurdles, effectively treating legitimate certificate holders with institutional suspicion rather than support.

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At the heart of all this maintaining the dignity. For someone with a disability, a government-issued certificate isn’t just a paper—it’s official recognition of their identity and their right to fair treatment. Forcing them through repeat examinations, takes away their control and questions their reality for no good reason. The new rules put the “Dignity of the Individual” first. Re-verification only happens if there’s real evidence that a certificate might be fake—not as routine, and definitely not for everyone.

To make sure these new rules stick, Additional Secretary Sonia Behera has instructed every department, District Collector, and District Social Security Officer to follow the revised SOP. By cutting out these pointless obstacles, Odisha wants to build a more welcoming system. People with disabilities should be able to go after jobs and education with their heads held high, knowing the state supports them instead of making things harder.