Odisha bank deposits rise 13.4% to ₹5.98 lakh crore, Khordha drives nearly half of the growth

Bank deposits in Odisha rose by 13.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,97,999 crore in March 2025, with Khordha district alone accounting for nearly half of the ₹70,520 crore increase, highlighting the growing concentration of financial activity in the state’s capital region, according to the Odisha Economic Survey 2025–26. Deposits stood at ₹5,27,479 crore in March 2024.

Khordha, which includes the capital city Bhubaneswar, recorded the highest increase in deposits, rising by ₹32,030 crore to ₹2,15,019 crore in March 2025, compared with ₹1,82,989 crore a year earlier. The district alone accounted for about 45 per cent of the total increase in deposits across Odisha and now holds over one-third of the state’s total banking deposits, reflecting its dominant position as Odisha’s financial and administrative hub.

Cuttack and Ganjam emerged as the next major contributors to deposit growth. Cuttack recorded an increase of ₹4,139 crore, with deposits rising from ₹40,779 crore to ₹44,918 crore, supported by its role as a major commercial and trading centre. Ganjam saw deposits increase by ₹3,460 crore to ₹33,005 crore, driven by its large population base, expanding urban centres such as Berhampur, and steady remittance inflows from migrant workers.

Industrial districts also recorded strong deposit levels, reflecting the link between industrial activity and financial accumulation. Sundargarh, one of Odisha’s key mining and steel-producing districts, saw deposits rise to ₹33,555 crore, while Sambalpur recorded deposits of ₹31,904 crore, supported by industrial, trade, and services sector expansion.

In contrast, economically smaller districts reported significantly lower deposit increases. Gajapati recorded the lowest absolute increase of just ₹157 crore, with deposits rising from ₹3,283 crore to ₹3,440 crore. Similarly, Boudh and Deogarh saw modest increases of ₹325 crore and ₹345 crore, respectively, reflecting their smaller economic base, lower urbanisation, and limited industrial and commercial activity.

The sharp disparity in deposit growth reflects structural differences in economic development across districts. Urban and industrial centres with higher income levels, stronger business activity, and greater institutional presence tend to accumulate significantly larger financial savings, while predominantly rural districts lag behind.

The overall rise in deposits indicates improving income levels, higher savings capacity, and expanding financial deepening across the state. Odisha’s banking network expanded to 6,162 branches as of March 2025, improving access to formal financial services and supporting financial inclusion.

With deposit growth increasingly concentrated in urban and industrial districts, the trend highlights the growing role of capital-led economic expansion in shaping Odisha’s financial landscape, with Khordha continuing to emerge as the state’s dominant financial centre.

District Branches Deposits (₹ crore) Advances (₹ crore) Angul 203 21,041.42 13,288.79 Balasore 299 21,367.78 13,651.03 Bargarh 207 9,809.02 8,247.86 Bhadrak 173 10,586.83 7,345.91 Bolangir 205 11,028.74 8,291.08 Boudh 55 2,176.52 1,835.17 Cuttack 502 44,918.35 27,857.75 Deogarh 44 2,357.83 1,118.50 Dhenkanal 155 9,927.82 7,221.89 Gajapati 68 3,440.89 1,598.56 Ganjam 483 33,005.32 20,942.39 Jagatsinghpur 176 17,199.53 8,829.49 Jajpur 241 20,149.00 10,109.00 Jharsuguda 109 8,829.49 17,199.53 Kalahandi 178 7,252.68 8,050.85 Kandhamal 81 3,718.79 2,134.23 Kendrapara 151 10,211.97 5,651.84 Keonjhar 236 18,200.16 9,906.93 Khordha 770 2,15,019.09 1,59,223.50 Koraput 157 9,350.65 5,976.31 Malkangiri 66 2,837.86 1,569.51 Mayurbhanj 311 17,944.52 8,667.63 Nabarangpur 96 3,745.14 2,786.84 Nayagarh 144 6,237.25 4,775.38 Nuapada 79 3,012.40 1,968.86 Puri 254 15,617.81 8,234.57 Rayagada 119 6,055.05 3,573.27 Sambalpur 216 31,904.74 29,878.15 Subarnapur 87 3,546.14 2,818.54 Sundargarh 297 33,555.22 22,419.00