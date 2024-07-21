Dhenkanal: In shocking and surprising incident has come the fore in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district in which the bank accounts of at least two persons were credited with cores of rupees but the account holders were clueless about the sources of money.

One Bubu Puhan, a resident of Bhagabanpur area under Dhenkanal Police station limits, and his son Soumya Puhan allegedly asked Mina Ray and Sagar Nayak to open bank accounts so that they would get money from the government under the Subhadra Yojana.

Being influenced by the father-son, both Mina and Sagar opened their accounts at the Dhenkanal Branch of the Federal Bank. As soon as they duo opened the bank accounts, the father-son allegedly took away the bank passbooks, cheque books and ATMs from them saying they would go and give them at their respective house.

However, recently a huge amount of cash was credited to Mina’ bank account. Likewise, Rs 1,75,88,428 was credited to Sagar’s bank account. Both of them came to know about the money only after receiving notice from the bank about huge amount of transaction.

The bank authorities reportedly sent the notices based on the advice of the cyber cell of Delhi police, which also asked to share the trepanation details and freeze both the accounts.

Meanwhile, both Mina and Sagar, who said they are unaware of the money credited to their respective accounts, filed cases separately over the matter at Dhenkanal Town Police station. Based on the complaint, cops are said to have started an investigation into the matter.