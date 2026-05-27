Odisha bags Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2027 hosting rights

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Bhubaneswar: It is matter of great pride and happiness for the people of entire India especially for Odias that Odisha has bagged the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2027 hosting rights.

At the Asian Athletics Council meeting held in Hong Kong, Odisha was awarded the rights to host the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2027.

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Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi hailed the ‘proud moment.’ ‘”Odisha’s world-class infrastructure and exceptional ability to successfully host major international competitions have today positioned us as a major hub in the world of sports. At the Asian Athletics Council meeting held in Hong Kong, Odisha has been given the responsibility of hosting the ‘Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2027’. This is a moment of great pride and honour for the entire country and the people of Odisha,” the CM said.

“Hosting this Asian competition ahead of the ‘World Athletics Indoor Championships 2028’ to be held at the Kalinga Stadium has added another golden chapter to our sporting success. This glorious success in the field of sports will further strengthen our pride and self-esteem and will give a new identity to our young sports talents at the international level,” he added.

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