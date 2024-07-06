Odisha Assembly will start from July 22, CM Majhi will present the budget

Bhubaneswar: The first session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly will begin on the July 22, 2024, said reports on Saturday. Election for the Deputy Speaker will be held on July 24. The budget will be presented in the House on July 25.

The full budget for the financial year 2024-25 will be presented. This will be the first budget of the new government. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is in charge of the Finance Department, will present the budget.

The previous government brought a four month working budget. The budget expires on July 31. Since the passage of the full budget will be delayed, the written appropriations proposal will come up by July 30 and the expenditure appropriation bill will be taken up on July 31.

According to the notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat, the Governor will deliver a speech at the beginning of the Assembly on on July 22. A vote of thanks will be made on the Governor’s speech on that day. The session will be held in two phases till September 13. It shall have a total of 27 working days. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.