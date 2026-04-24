Odisha Assembly Special Session on April 30; Women’s Reservation to be Discussed

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Legislative Assembly will convene a special one-day session on April 30 to discuss the Women’s Reservation, official sources said on Thursday.

The development is believed to have come after Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik wrote to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on April 15, demanding a special session within 48 hours to discuss the impact of delimitation on Odisha’s political representation.

In his letter, Patnaik expressed concern that delimitation could reduce Odisha’s influence at the national level.

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“Even if the number of Lok Sabha seats in Odisha increases under the new norms, the state’s proportionate share in Parliament will decline compared to the rest of the country. This may weaken Odisha’s voice at the national level,” he wrote.

Patnaik urged the Chief Minister to convene a special Assembly session to safeguard Odisha’s political rights on the issue of delimitation. He called for all parties to come together in the interest of the state and assured the BJD’s full cooperation on the matter.