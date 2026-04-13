Odisha Assembly Speaker urges to accelerate development process as Bhubaneswar celebrates 78th Capital Foundation Day

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy urged residents of Bhubaneswar to accelerate the development process as the city celebrated 78th Capital Foundation Day today.

While addressing the Chief Guest of the event, Padhy said that the capital is the face of the state and the tourists from home and abroad first arrive in the capital, whether by air or by rail. “The art and heritage of our glorious capital is adorned with glory,” she said and called upon the people of the capital to make this glorious capital city flourish.

The Assembly Speaker also shared her experience of the close connection she has had with the capital city since her childhood.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Sulochana Das said, “The capital was established in Bhubaneswar on April 13, 1948. The then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru unveiled the capital plaque. At that time, the capital was designed for only 40 thousand people. But today its population has increased. Currently, more than 1.5 million people are living here.”

“Our capital Bhubaneswar today is much higher than any other capital in the country in all aspects such as education, health, transportation etc.” she added.

The Mayor called upon the people of Bhubaneswar to protect the art and cultural heritage of the capital city and make it clean, green and beautiful.

The guests present delivered their speeches and sought everyone’s cooperation to make Bhubaneswar even better. President of the Capital City Foundation Day Celebration Committee Pradosh Prattanaik delivered the opening speech while BMC Commissioner Chanchal Rana thanked the guests.

The Information and Public Relations Department, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and the Capital City Foundation Day Celebration Committee jointly organized the foundation day ceremony.

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The chief guest and other dignitaries who attended the foundation day ceremony garlanded the foundation stone plaque in front of the Vidhan Sabha. Later, the guests were felicitated with bouquets and uttariya. The chief guest hoisted the flag and received the salute from the civilian contingent.

On this occasion, a torch relay procession started from the Lingaraj Temple and reached PMG via Badheibanka Chhak, Mausima, Sishu Bhaban Chack, Rajmahal, Master Canteen. The procession was led by Olympian Dutee Chand, Subhankar Kumar, Jitendra Das, Ajay Singh and Manoj Mohapatra.

Besides, a photo exhibition was organized by the I-PR Department at the local Jayadeva Bhawan to celebrate the Capital City Foundation Day. The Assembly Speaker inaugurated the photo exhibition that showed the history, art, architecture, political background, social transformation, spiritual landscape, gradual development of Bhubaneswar till it becomes a smart city.

A total of 51 teams participated in the parade. In the college level parade competition, Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar (BJB) Autonomous College secured first, Sainik School secured second and Capital College secured third position.

Similarly, in the high school level (English medium), DAV Unit-8 secured the first position while the DAV Pokhariput and DAV Chandrasekharpur secured second position jointly. Likewise, the ODM Public School and Venkateswara English Medium School in Chandrasekharpur secured third position jointly.

In the high school level (Odia medium), Government High School, IRC Village secured first, Government High School, Unit-6 secured second and Capital High School and Government High School (Girls), IRC Village secured joint third position jointly.

Special awards were given to Capital High School (Girls), Maharishi College of Natural Law Daredevils, Odisha Skating Academy. On the other hand, the CRPF Band, 7th Battalion OSAP and Soldier School Band will also be awarded.

Also Read: Traffic Restriction Imposed In Bhubaneswar For 78th Capital Foundation Day