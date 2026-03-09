Odisha Assembly set to witness fresh showdown as ruling and opposition parties lock horns

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly is set to witness intense debates again from today as the ruling party and opposition prepare for a face-off over several key issues. Matters related to paddy procurement in mandis, farmers’ problems, and the law and order situation in the state are likely to dominate the discussions.

The opposition parties, BJD and Congress, may corner the government over the alleged mismanagement in paddy procurement that reportedly led to the death of a farmer in Rajnagar. They are also expected to raise concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation.

The BJD may also raise the issue of increasing atrocities against women in the state, especially after the party supreme expressed concern over the matter. The issue could be strongly highlighted inside the Assembly.

At the same time, the Rajya Sabha election and the discussion over a possible common candidate may further heat up the political atmosphere in the House.

BJD Chief Whip Pramila Mallik said that both BJD and Congress will fight on their respective issues for the interest of the people of Odisha. She stated that the BJD will raise matters related to women’s safety, farmers’ problems, the law and order situation, and unemployment. Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam said that BJD and Congress could raise their voices together in the Assembly for the interest of the state. He added that there is no problem if secular forces unite to stop communal forces.

On the other hand, BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra targeted the BJD and Congress over their alleged understanding in the Rajya Sabha elections. He said both parties are fearful about the election and are worried that their MLAs might defect. Mishra added that BJP leaders are moving freely and have no such fear. He also claimed that if BJD joins hands with Congress, both parties will eventually sink politically.

The first phase of the Assembly session had earlier witnessed massive uproar over farmers’ issues. The current session of the Odisha Assembly is scheduled to continue till April 8.