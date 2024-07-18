Odisha assembly session to start from July 22, budget to be presented on July 25

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly session is slated to start from July 22. The first budget of the BJP government shall be presented on July 25.

The meeting of the Odisha Assembly was chaired by the Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi at the Lok Seva Bhawan. As per the information, the full budget proposal has been approved at the meeting. Reportedly, the budget this time is much more than the previous government’s budget.

According to the information, the Odisha’s budget plan this year may rise to three lakh crore.The full budget for the financial year 2024-25 will be presented. This will be the first budget of the new government. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is in charge of the Finance Department, will present the budget.

The previous government brought a four-month interim budget. The validity of the budget expires on July 31. Since the passage of the full budget will be delayed, the written appropriations proposal will come up by July 30 and the expenditure appropriation bill will be taken up on July 31.

According to the notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat, the Governor will deliver a speech at the beginning of the Assembly on on July 22. A vote of thanks will be made on the Governor’s speech on that day. The session will be held in two phases till September 13. It shall have a total of 27 working days. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.