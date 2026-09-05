Odisha Assembly Session Schedule Announced; Proceedings From September 22 To October 3

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The Odisha Legislative Assembly will return for its monsoon session on September 22, with proceedings scheduled to continue until October 3, according to the provisional calendar issued by the Assembly Secretariat.

The upcoming sitting is the Seventh Session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly. The calendar provides for nine working days, with most of the scheduled sittings reserved for official government business.

The House will begin official business on September 22 and continue with government business on September 23 and 24. Legislators will then have a dedicated day for Private Members’ Business on September 25, when Private Members’ Bills and Resolutions can be taken up.

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There will be no sitting on September 26 and 27, which fall on Saturday and Sunday. Assembly proceedings will resume on September 28, with official business scheduled for September 28, 29 and 30, followed by further sittings on October 1 and October 3.

The House will remain closed on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti. The session is scheduled to conclude the following day, October 3.

The detailed legislative agenda will be taken up in accordance with the programme issued by the Assembly Secretariat. The provisional calendar currently sets out the sitting pattern but does not specify the individual Bills and other matters that will come before the House.

The session is expected to provide time for government business as well as issues that legislators seek to raise through the Private Members’ Business day. With the majority of the nine working days allocated to official business, the government’s legislative programme will form a significant part of the proceedings.