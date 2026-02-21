Odisha Assembly paralysed as opposition protests over farmers’ issues, House adjourned till 4:00 PM

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly has been adjourned till 4:00 PM on the fifth day of the budget session after the opposition started creating ruckus over farmers’ issues.

Opposition members of the Biju Janata Dal raised the issues of paddy procurement, mandi mismanagement, and harvesting delays. The opposition members stormed the Speaker’s podium and shouted slogans. Congress legislators tied black bands around their heads to intensify their protest.

Follwing the ruckus, the Question Hour could not proceed smoothly today as well, leading to the adjournment of the house. Speaker Surama Padhy first adjourned the house till 11:30 AM then it got extended till 4 PM as opposition protests continued as soon as the session resumed.

Advertisement

This years budget session has been dominated by farmers issues with opposition bringing up procurement delays and mandi problems.

The fifth day of the budget session mirrored earlier disruptions, suggesting continued turmoil in the Assembly.